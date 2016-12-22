Here’s a poem in response to S Miller’s letter of December 19, entitled “Should it be renamed?” where the writer asks whether Rustlings Road should be renamed following the tree felling.
Sadly Stumpy Street is most appropriate.
The council is full of old chestnuts it’s clear
But Christmas should be a time for cheer
So I’ll put a cherry on top of my cake
And some mince pies I’ll try and bake
But I’ll be mourning the seven old limes
Despite Christmas being for happy times
And when new year comes in with a rush
I hope we’re not going round the same mulberry bush
Traveller from Stumpy Street (formerly Rustlings Road)
Full name & address supplied