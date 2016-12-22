Here’s a poem in response to S Miller’s letter of December 19, entitled “Should it be renamed?” where the writer asks whether Rustlings Road should be renamed following the tree felling.

Sadly Stumpy Street is most appropriate.

The council is full of old chestnuts it’s clear

But Christmas should be a time for cheer

So I’ll put a cherry on top of my cake

And some mince pies I’ll try and bake

But I’ll be mourning the seven old limes

Despite Christmas being for happy times

And when new year comes in with a rush

I hope we’re not going round the same mulberry bush

Traveller from Stumpy Street (formerly Rustlings Road)

Full name & address supplied