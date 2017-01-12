Stop this nonsense and move forward

I was very sorry to read that Sheffield City Council had opposed giving planning permission for The Plough pub at Sandygate to be turned into a Sainsbury’s local.

It would appear that once again a very vocal minority has managed to dictate the agenda against the wishes of the majority, with a spurious argument about ‘community asset’.

I live less than 10 minutes walk from the Plough which is currently closed and decaying fast.

This area is very well served by several pubs (both chain and independent) but is very poorly served by supermarkets and good quality convenience stores.

Much of the local population is either elderly or are busy working families and so to have a Sainsbury’s Local at that location would be hugely preferable to yet another failing neighbourhood pub.

If the choice of ‘community asset’ is between a high quality convenience store or yet another pub then I know what I would choose.

Please let’s stop with this nonsense and change with the times.

Has anyone actually asked the local population what they really want?

Charles Bradwell

Sandygate Park Road, S10