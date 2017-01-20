Still trying to block exit

Looks like the ‘Remoaners’ are still plotting to keep Britain in the European Union by claiming a last-ditch veto power, a move which would completely thwart the will of the British people.

‘Remoaners’ are desperately attempting to block the divorce by any means possible even if it means ignoring the 17.5 million people who voted Leave last summer. Labour MP Hillary Benn, who leads the government’s select committee on Brexit, said: “Whatever deal is concluded, Parliament must be given a vote on it and the Government should make this clear now.”

Did not the people give their verdict on June 23, 2016 to leave completely? Is that to be now ignored by Benn and Co?

The committee, which is dominated by ‘Remoaners’, is urging Prime Minister May to push for a soft Brexit, with membership to the single market preserved. The British people voted to leave the EU including the single market and everything else to do with this corrupt organisation so they should accept the people’s verdict and get on with it.

MP Karl McCartney, one of the few pro-Brexit members, accused the committee of betraying the British people.

Remember the lead name, Hillary Benn and his party the Labour Party. Also remember, every one of our South Yorkshire Labour MPs betrayed the majority of their constituents on the Brexit vote and one Sheffield area MP, Angela Smith, continues to betray them on the triggering of Article 50.

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74