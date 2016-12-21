Being a dinosaur and a reactionary (according to my old mate Robinson R), the news that new police officers will require a degree leaves me ruminating on the days when policing was effective and carried out by tall, ex-military officers with authority.

Chief Constables now have to have well-styled hair, a fine set of teeth and a law degree and be politically correct as opposed to having beards and messages from God.

Well society has changed, you can’t recruit nurses and soon executive officers in what was a Civil Service will need a degree . Hide your talents and follow the party line even if you run aground because you won’t get on.

And no I didn’t believe in Dixon of Dock Green or Father Christmas either.

Ron Clayton

The Blue Lamp, Jurassic Park, S6