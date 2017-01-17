Looks like Scotland’s poisoned elf is still at it! (We have one or two here also.)

Nicola Sturgeon has warned Theresa May that she is not “bluffing” on the promise of a second independence referendum if Scotland is “driven off a hard Brexit cliff”.

Scotland’s first minister told the BBC’s Andrew Marr she felt the Prime Minister had “no plan” in terms of her strategy for the UK leaving the EU.

She said she was prepared to compromise and wants Mrs May to do the same.

The UK Government has said a special deal for Scotland is unrealistic.

The Prime Minister said the Government’s thinking on Brexit “isn’t muddled at all”.

You know what? We want no compromise, we simply want out... totally.

So Ms Sturgeon bring your independence referendum on as soon as possible and you and your nationalist friends will find they may get a bloody nose just like Obama and if not at least we won’t have to listen to you whining any longer. That will be reserved for J C Juncker and his EU undemocratic friends, hopefully.

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74