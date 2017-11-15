Selling poppies a fun and rewarding task

I write in response to SFC’s e-mail about the lack of people selling poppies and the few people wearing them. Over the past two weeks I have spent many sessions selling the basic British Legion poppy and other poppy-related merchandise from a table inside a large store in the north west of Sheffield. Folk have been so generous and pleasant that it really restores your faith in people.

Very often someone will put money in the pot and say things like ‘I already have one thanks’ or ‘I have a have previously bought a poppy brooch but want to give something this year anyway. Others will give a donation but pop their poppy in their pocket as they don’t want to spike a leather or waterproof coat. One very kind lady bought her poppy then went shopping in the store and returned to the stall with a box of chocolate biscuits for all the poppy sellers in appreciation of our efforts. How good was that? Thanks so much if the lady reads this.

But why is it so hard to see someone selling poppies in certain areas? As I understand it, the city is divided up into various areas and different BL groups are responsible for allocating volunteers to various shops/streets in that area.

If that BL area hasn’t got the volunteers to order/distribute the stock etc or can’t get the volunteers to sell that stock then you won’t see anyone about!

It must also be remembered that certain shops won’t allow the BL to sell poppies in their stores. I believe I am correct in saying that John Lewis do not allow us to have a stall in their entrance.

Sorry JL if I am wrong here, if so can I sell them for the 100 anniversary of the ending of WW1 next year?

Which brings me to my next point. Why not volunteer?

It upsets me when people can be quite annoyed at not having seen a poppy seller but just wouldn’t consider volunteering themselves. It is a fun and rewarding task, for a few hours or days as you wish, where you meet lots of lovely people and help a very worth while cause.

I would be more than happy to have someone with me for a session so that they could feel confident to do several other sessions on their own.

Mylie Reynolds

by email