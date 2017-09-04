Saplings won’t be adequate replacements

There have been a few interesting comments in The Star during the past week regarding the tree issue which warrant a response. Councillor Bryan Lodge continues to perpetuate the myth that the Council and Amey are ‘replacing’ all the trees felled when that is not the case.

Unfortunately there are some people who still mistakenly believe that the saplings being planted will benefit future generations but sadly they will NEVER be adequate replacements for those we have lost as, due to being different species, they will not reach the same height or have the same beautiful protective canopies.

The ‘before’ and ‘after’ felling photos show the devastating impact the tree removal programme is having on streets across the city.

The council are now accelerating the felling work and Coun Lodge says, (Star, August 23), that he is ‘confident’ that targets will be met, so apparently that’s OK then!

He doesn’t seem to be concerned that Sheffield’s reputation for being the ‘greenest city’ is being destroyed in the process along with thousands of healthy trees.

He insists that Sheffield is improving as a result of the Streets Ahead work and said “we all want the city to be a great place” and “I don’t want it to be seen as a place where things are going wrong”. Well, Coun Lodge, it’s a bit too late for that as the damage has already been done.

I can assure JT, (Letters, August 23), that Environment Minister, Michael Gove, did not intervene just “on the say so of one gentleman”.

Also it is not the trees that are a “nuisance” but the council who are at fault for not maintaining them properly over the years and any new ones that manage to survive will not be looked after any better.

Most problems could be rectified without resorting to felling by adopting simple engineering solutions which the council and Amey have failed to do.

Just because the council has obtained court injunctions against the tree campaigners it doesn’t mean the fight to save our trees is over.

S Thompson, (Letters, August 23), astonishingly suggests that “the best answer to Sheffield’s street trees would be to remove them all” and that “the verges could be gravelled over and become off-road parking places”.

What a good idea, let’s get rid of all the trees, grass verges, shrubs and greenery and concrete over everything as that will surely enhance the appearance of our neighbourhoods and improve our quality of life. Are these people for real?

Susan Richardson

