In reply to EB Warris, dated December 28.

I suggest he takes off his rose-coloured spectacles and looks again at The Moor with its empty stores and building sites, and as for the council getting it right, where did that come from?

Has he forgotten all the so-called plans and investors who pulled out costing thousands of our tax money?

Next time EB Warris, take a good look before hitting the keyboard.

The only knees knocking are the taxpayers’.

T Milner

S5