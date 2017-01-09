I urge the council to reject any expansion of Meadowhall.

As a former resident of the West Midlands, I witnessed first hand the death of Dudley town centre, caused by the development of the Merry Hill centre.

Dudley centre became a ghost town of empty shops, and there was constant traffic chaos on all the approaches to Merry Hill, causing distress to local residents.

No, these developments do not create jobs.

They simply move them from one place to another, resulting in extra travelling for the work people

If you value the city centre, stop Meadowhall and improve parking facilities to compete with it.

Margaret Horne

Struan Road, Sheffield, S7