Refugees: don’t play the Trump card

Donald Trump has slammed the door on refugees.

We must not do the same.

UNHCR reports that there are more than 21 million legally-defined refugees fleeing conflict or persecution, and twice that number forced from their homes within their own country.

Over two thirds of refugees are hosted in the Middle East and Africa, with some of the largest numbers in the countries least equipped to do so, such as tiny Lebanon or impoverished Ethiopia.

The great majority will want to return to their homes as soon as possible, but some will face persecution indefinitely.

We and other peaceful countries must continue to welcome our fair share of these.

This is very much in our interest.

Large numbers of additional people create instability in countries close to conflict zones.

Some governments (Turkey, for example) have responded to the problem with repression.

Unstable and repressive regimes are ripe for the likes of ISIS.

Helping refugee populations in situ and relieving pressure by taking in modest numbers is not merely humane.

It also reduces the risk of the spread of ruthless nihilist groups, and of terror attacks on ourselves.

J Robin Hughes

Towngate Road, Worrall, Sheffield, S35