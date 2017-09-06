With regard to Janet Wilcockson’s comments re an invasion of triffid-like lamp posts, September 1.

I can only assume she’s been travelling in outer space herself if she thinks these are a new overnight invasion.

These lampposts were installed about 10 years ago. Perhaps she thinks they have been recently installed as part of the PFI works.

Mick Sapeal

by email

Tourists or victims?

We have just arrived home from a holiday in Brittany and I got to thinking about the differences from the UK.

Brittany has many small bays and coves with beautiful beaches that are kept spotlessly clean, rubbish bins are plentiful, clean toilets are provided, easy access to the beaches is created and car parking is free.

You get the impression that local government is trying to cater for the pleasure and benefit of the visitor.

A couple of years ago we went to a resort in Norfolk for a week – what a contrast!

Car parking for the beach was in a big rough field and cost £7.50. The parking ticket machine was broken (and had been for a while, we were told) which meant a long trek back to the entrance and the whole site was well populated with parking attendants of the private variety. The toilets were off-site and partly broken.

Parking in the town was inadequate and expensive. We got the impression that the local council saw the visitor as a potential victim to be fleeced at every opportunity for the council’s benefit!

B Greatorex

S8

Highway tree population

In her letter, (September 2), Susan Richardson assured us that the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove, did not intervene just on the say of one gentleman.

In his letter (August 9, 2017) to the Leader of Sheffield City Council (SCC), Mr Gove pleaded: “Listen to the people of Sheffield and end tree felling and replacement programme”.

Although Mr Gove implied that “campaigning by the Yorkshire Post” had been “persuasive”, that alone is unlikely to have been sufficient to have prompted him to make such an extraordinary request.

Indeed, Mr Gove made it very clear that the Council’s acts and omissions with regard to stewardship of Sheffield’s street trees are incompatible with, and contrary to, existing policy commitments.

Mr Gove’s letter made it very clear that he was particularly concerned that current acts and omissions do not represent a sustainable approach to stewardship of the highway tree population.

This is largely because SCC has neglected to honour its seven-year policy commitment to have a tree strategy: necessary, to guide and inform policy, decisions, and ensure acts and omissions are “soundly based on available evidence and not unduly influenced by transitory or exaggerated opinions”.

The Forestry Commission and the UN both recognise street trees as part of the “urban forest”.

The standard of care required is defined within “The UK Forestry Standard: the government’s approach to sustainable forest management”, freely available online.

It states: “The UKFS and Guidelines… apply… to all UK forest types and management systems, including the collective tree and woodland cover in urban areas” – the urban forest.

The UKFS requires: “the stewardship and use of forests and forest lands in a way, and at a rate, that maintains their… potential to fulfil, now and in the future, relevant ecological, economic and social functions, at local, national, and global levels…”.

Maintenance of these functions requires maintenance – not unnecessary depletion – of existing canopy cover (, with particular attention to its shape, size and distribution, along highways and in each land-use category.

D Long

Arboriculturist & Urban Forester, Sheffield

Democracy in action?

I totally agree with Graham Wroe’s letter entitled ‘Completely undemocratic’, (September 2), where he points out how the changes to council meeting procedures are really undemocratic in the guise of being the opposite.

Shortening the meeting and reducing the number of motions with Labour motions first really is the epitome of undemocratic if it has the likely effect of stifling scrutiny and debate.

If the Labour group do believe in democracy then they should revisit the proposed changes and a) ensure that the opposition and minority party motions are the FIRST on the agenda at every meeting to be followed by Labour ones and b) the meetings should be of a minimum four hours duration as part of the trial process – if five hours was too long then three hours seems too short.

And if as Graham says it is intended that the public’s questions will now be vetted and selected then c) the opposition and minority parties should be represented and THEY and not the Labour representatives should have the final say on what public questions are raised at the meetings.

Let the Labour group prove they are really democratic – the public deserves to see democracy in action.

R John Bramall

S11

Who is Chris Robinson?

Who is Chris Robinson and who does he represent?

I read his letter about plans for the NHS with alarm.

He said that NHS Sustainability and Transformation Plans were secretive and are nothing more than plans to slash, trash and privatise the NHS.

Further he said that the NHS Accountable Care System is planning to bring in a two-tier health system.

So I went looking and, contrary to what he writes, the Sustainability Plans for the whole of the country are available on line for download.

The South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw plan includes detailed information about who took part in forming the plans, (organisations that provide health and care now).

No secrecy there. No sign of ‘slash, trash and privatise’ in the plans.

Next I found that the Accountable Care System is readily explained on line by the King’s Fund, a respected health watchdog, as plans to deliver effective care prepared jointly by the various contributors who provide care now.

No two-tier system in sight. I wonder why Chris Robinson wanted to spread such disinformation and alarm?

I think we should be told.

David Allen

S5

Cats need educating

Perhaps Joy could educate the cats that visit my mum-in-law’s lawn and leave their ‘goodness’ for me to clean up when I cut the grass.

It is the most disgusting garden job imaginable and the smell is horrible.

Next job for the sweet pussies? Roaming around kitchen work surfaces?

AS

by email