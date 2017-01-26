Our apologies for any inconvenience

On behalf of the First South Yorkshire team, I’d firstly like to apologise for any inconvenience that was caused due to the diversions we put in place on the weekend of January 14th/15th, which in particular resulted in the 56 service being disrupted.

As I’m sure most locals will be aware, there are significant road works taking place along Gleadless Road, and due to this, we’ve had to make the decision to divert some of our services.

We’re conscious that this diversion caused frustrations with customers, but we’d like to assure them that this decision was only made following a thorough risk assessment, which found that there was a risk of two buses meeting down nearby narrow roads, and we therefore didn’t want to take that risk and compromise the safety of our customers and staff, as well as risking further disruption to the general public.

We hope that we’re able to provide reassurance with this letter that we listen to your feedback and that we work to provide the best possible solution to minimise any disruption to customer journeys.

I’d like to remind customers that we are approachable and offer a dedicated customer services team throughout the week and weekends, who are on hand to answer questions or queries you may have about our services.

To speak to a member of the team please call 01709 566 000 or tweet @FirstSouthYorks.

Allan Riggall

First South Yorkshire