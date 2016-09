Mrs May is less up front on TV than David Cameron was.

But as Prime Minister she may come to regret not having replaced toxic Jeremy Hunt as Health Minister.

As Home Secretary Mrs May gave some headmistressy dressing-downs to the police.

Has her attitude changed as Prime Minister?

Has she turned into a nice leader of her once “nasty party”?

Time will tell!

PS Mrs May could make a gesture against her predecessor by looking again at the bedroom tax.

Max Nottingham

Lincoln