After a recent visit to my home town, I must congratulate ‘those in charge’ on managing to complete what the Germans failed to do in the blitz!

You’ve completely eradicated the character of what was once a town with history.

All we have left now is a town full of ugly eyesores and, the “eggbox” car park being a prime example.

High rise blocks and lord knows what will follow.

Might I suggest that you visit Bradford and other towns in West Yorkshire, where the lovely old buildings have been restored and treasured as part of their history. I was pleased when the Winter Garden opened.

How lovely it was ,a real oasis, but then what happened? Some idiots built yet another high-rise block which cuts off the sun from the lovely plants and trees inside.

Maureen Keeton

by email