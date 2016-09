George Osborne has just been appointed chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

While he was the Chancellor he had ample time to promote a Northern Powerhouse before he was sacked.

In addition he has been signed up as an after-dinner speaker by a US agency.

I do not think he will have the time to travel north further than the northern limits of the M25 due to his busy schedule.

Eddie Peart

Broom Crescent, Rotherham, S60