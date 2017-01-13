No more immigration

If Labour’s buffoon of a leader Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t take care, his shift on immigration policy will take him to an even worse place than he and they are in already.

Why does he think the majority of people voted for Brexit?

Those Labour liberals who think, as he used to, that free movement of people for work within the EU is a thoroughly good thing are already accusing him of cowardice, with his statement that he is not “wedded to free movement as a point of principle”.

But his conspicuous concerns about free movement do not appear to be about the job and wage prospects of white working class voters or those who are now turning away from most of a Labour Party they now believe is deaf to their anxieties and have been moving towards UKIP in droves.

What really fires up ‘Jezza’, as is clear both from the published extracts of a speech he’s just made and his interview, tells us what he sees as the terrible exploitation of Eastern European workers, shipped over here to work for undercutting wage rates on zero hours contracts.

What about our own workers who are still on zero hour contracts and others on rubbish wages?

Vote Labour?

Not in a million years.

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74