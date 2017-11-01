Nice parking Sheffield Council worker.

On the pavement, bang up to the bus shelter.

No one could see the bus coming.

We found it amusing, but we all had to walk into the road.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Worrying development

James Bond writes, (October 27), that suggestions on law and order he made to his constituency MP and local councillor, presumably in a spirit of helpfulness, shockingly resulted in the police being sent round to arrest him. Taken at face value this is an extremely worrying development.

In more civilised times it could be safely assumed that any communication with your MP, GP, lawyer or clergyman could be made in the strictest confidence between yourselves and the four walls. Sadly this no longer seems to be the case, in no small part due to the government’s newly found propensity for passing draconian legislation to facilitate intrusive snooping, record keeping and whistleblowing.

From personal experience I know that it is prudent to measure carefully what you say to health professionals. With clergymen, well I suppose it depends on their beliefs. As for lawyers, in the absence of irrefutable evidence, (and to avoid possible legal action), it is wise to reserve judgement.

Great Britain was always proud to advertise itself as the home of free speech. No longer can this truthfully be said. In these less tolerant times anyone holding controversial views well outside the mainstream would be wise to keep schtum. There are forces abroad that would do you great harm.

Britain becomes more like Soviet Russia by the day. Indeed the time may be fast approaching when we will need to think about sewing gold coins into our lapels and planning our proverbial escape tunnels.

Everyone will know the famous quote by Evelyn Beatrice Hall writing about Voltaire and his beliefs, “I disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” The country is in desperate need of a leader of great stature to champion this principle. None such are apparent at this time.

Gary Crosby

by email

Initials seem to fit well

So Sheffield Arena now has a new sponsor and has been rebranded the Flydsa Arena.

As the venue keeps missing out on top acts to the other large venues in the country most annoyingly to Leeds and Nottingham the initials of the new sponsor are quite appropriate.

The Sheffield venue should be known as the Feels Like You Don’t Succeed Anymore Arena!

Dean Hopcroft

Richmond Park Grove, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13

Time to pause for reflection

I have to respond to the recent letter from Susan Richardson on her views on our city centre. She appears to underestimate the problem of the number of pigeons, which is clearly an issue for many of us.

Ms Richardson is a serious, regular correspondent who has strong views. What I find most disturbing, however, in her extreme letter, is around what she describes as “the disgusting behaviour of the human species”.

Yes, there are issues in all cities, towns and villages caused by individuals, many in need of help. There are agencies to support them, but it is not easy if someone refuses help.

She concludes with an unacceptable statement. “What a pity a mass cull of people with antisocial behaviour isn’t possible”.

This cannot go unchallenged. I do not recall such an extreme view in this column.

Ms Richardson doesn’t joke or make flippant remarks. She says it as she believes. Many will be disturbed by this view.

She has in the past taken time out from corresponding with this column.

I suggest she now pauses again for reflection as we approach the season of goodwill to all.

J P Sanderson

by email

Inspirational tutor Joanne

What a talented lot we are in Sheffield. I really enjoyed a recent exhibition of pictures by local artists in High Green’s St Saviour’s church hall.

There was a wide range of styles and subjects, and everything was of a very high standard. Look around Sheffield and there’s no shortage of opportunities to see the creativity of local people, and the Great Sheffield Art Show will be with us soon.

Such events would not be possible without the dedication of people like Joanne Jenkins.

She organised that High Green exhibition to give her pupils a well-deserved chance to show off their work. It was obvious that they found her teaching inspirational, and time and again I heard expressions of respect and admiration for Joanne, who had worked tirelessly to make this event a great success.

So let’s hear it for Joanne, and for the many creative people across our city who do so much to encourage and promote local talent.

J Robin Hughes

Towngate Road, Worrall, Sheffield, S35

Pigeons over Sheffield

Yet again I offer my services to Sheffield City Council regarding the menace of feral pigeons, yet again my offer will no doubt be cast to the winds.

My team of abseiling Ninja moggies for whom Vertigo is merely a film by Alfred Hitchcock would be of great assistance in the current crisis.

Yet I cannot claim any credit for the banishment of the feral pigeons that formerly lurked on the roof of the former Hillsborough Inn – that was achieved by the installation of imitation birds of prey and it’s worked splendidly.

Feral pigeons are filthy creatures and anyone who feeds them really needs their bumps examining, after all Castle Square, another area where they have despoiled may have the Lions of St Mark as an echo of Venice, (or our missing Crimean War Memorial), but effective action is required. Crowds of these mobile flying sewers are not what we need to lure tourists to Sheffield.

More birds of prey please, as the Duke of Wellington said to Queen Victoria regarding the problems, ‘Sparrowhawks, Maam’.

Ron Clayton

The Aviary, S6

Traffic problems

It was recently published in The Star about the traffic problems in Sheffield town centre and how this could be improved.

I believe the problem was solved when the council passed the plans to build the extension at Meadowhall.

Why do we need this extension when we already have this just down the road at Meadowhall Retail Park?

It states that 300 jobs will be made when the extension opens, but what will happen to the jobs at the retail park?

This site already has eating places, golf, child’s play area and cinema, etc.

Do we really need two identical places so close together?

Can we support jobs at both?

The town centre will suffer more when this opens.

R Turner

S21