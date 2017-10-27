Mr O’Mara needs to sort himself out

As someone who lives in the Hallam constituency, I was not surprised that Nick Clegg lost his seat. However, as Labour made no attempt to communicate with us, I knew nothing about Jared O’Mara.

I wrote to him a number of times and after prompting, I eventually arranged to see him at his office in September.

Between June and September I looked at his record in Parliament- it was almost non existent and so I also looked to see if there was anything else on the internet about his views.

When we met Mr O’Mara spent the first part of the meeting explaining how difficult it had been for him taking up his new role due to his disabilities. I sympathised with him and asked him if he had received guidance and support from other MPs which he said he had. We then moved on to talk about a range of issues and I left hoping that he would start to be a bit more pro-active as an MP.

I also said that I thought he should do more to combat the negative stories about him on the internet.

His record in Parliament since our meeting seems to show he is pro - Europe and has an interest in issues relating to the disabled and the plight of the Palestinians. On the latter I have asked him about his motives for asking questions in the hope that he does not hold a wider anti- Semitic view that some in the Labour Party seem to hold.

I have also raised with him the views he has about homophobia and sexism given the recent revelations about his past comments, for which he has apologised and resigned from a Parliamentary Committee.

I am concerned that Mr O’Mara has not really grasped what it means to be a local MP.

It may be that he did not expect to be elected?

He has made a bad start and it may be that his constituents will give him a second chance.

However, he may have been elected into a job that he is not suited. If that is the case then I hope he will not make us wait until the next election to vote him out.

If he wants to stay and be credible then in addition to promoting the rights of people with disabilities he must embrace issues affecting his wider constituency, including LGBT, older people, younger people, women etc on a wider range of issues than his record shows to date.

Nick Clegg understands that an increase in the Conservative vote lost him his seat rather than a big swing to Labour.

Mr O’Mara needs to sort himself out or he could be out come the next election.

Mr S Geary

S11