Listen to residents

Regarding the recent debate about trees, it is about time the ‘tree protesters’ actually listened to residents living on roads where work under the current tree replacement programme, should be going ahead. They made a nuisance of themselves in the Handsworth area and they are now doing the same on the Hollythorpe estate at Norton Lees.

On the road where I live, the huge woodland trees cause many problems throughout the year and should have never been planted in such close proximity to houses in the first place. The majority of neighbours who I have spoken with would much prefer the trees to be replaced by more manageable ones that are ‘suitable for the highway.’ The pavements are in a bad state due to the tree roots everywhere. Throughout the year, huge amounts of leaves, branches and debris fill the gutters and gullies, not to mention the endless amounts of sap and bird droppings over cars and driveways. Sadly tree maintenance has not been evident for a considerable number of years, leaving us with the problems we have today.

We do like trees and in the right setting, ie parks and woodlands, they benefit everyone and can be appreciated by all. We also understand the part they play in cleaning the environment and absorbing pollution.

I’m afraid that after years of Government cutbacks, which have led to regular tree maintenance work being stopped, the cash – strapped council has had little choice but to enter into the tree agreement with Amey. They are only taking out trees that fit strict criteria, yet the tree protesters have to stick their oar in regardless of anyone else’s opinions.

Last week, one tree protester stopped work on a tree in front of a house with an elderly resident, who desperately wanted the tree down. Unfortunately this woman did not listen to him, or his elderly neighbour who had lived in his house for 50 years and who reiterated that the trees on our road were now far too big and caused far too many problems for them to remain as they are.

This woman would not be specific about where exactly in Sheffield she was from. I asked her what type of property she lived in and she replied ‘a castle’.

She also queried why another local resident hadn’t had a structural report done regarding the tree which was damaging his driveway on another part of the estate. His response was that he had an ordinary job and wouldn’t be able to afford one. What planet do these people live on? Making assumptions about people’s financial circumstances undermines their arguments.

They appear to live in their ivory towers and think they are right about everything and that our opinions don’t matter.

How dare they call people thick and uneducated for simply speaking their minds about issues that happen on their own streets and affect them on a daily basis? They should not be forcing their opinions on residents who actually live on this estate, let alone stop work as they are currently doing. They are critical of the council – if this is the case then stand as ac ouncillor to represent people and see how far you get.

I would not dream of going onto someone else’s road or estate with the aim of stopping work being carried out. It is about time the council, Amey and the police come up with an effective strategy of getting these protests to stop. All the delays are costing a lot of money, time and effort and frustration to residents. At the end of the programme all outstanding work is referred back to the council, with little action being likely after that period. What happens to regular tree maintenance work then? We have requested that the tree in front of our house is pollarded or has a crown lift. If this work is carried out, are the protesters going to turn up to prevent that work as well?

A Radio Sheffield van came to the estate on June 23, but the employee didn’t appear interested in what residents had to say and drove off.

After the workmen had packed up and moved on we then had a couple of tree-protesting cyclists riding up and down the road a few times over several hours, presumably making sure that Amey had not returned. No doubt they would have contacted their fellow tree-protesters to rally round, if any further work had commenced.

They have made their point and now it’s time for them to give us all a break and let Amey get on with the work, which I think most residents would welcome.

K Hockney

by email

Why is this?

If you park illegally anywhere in Sheffield city centre, you will get a fine from the authority.

However, park on double yellow lines, or even the pavement, on London Road of an evening and nothing is done. London Road seems to be an exception to the law. Why is this so?

HC, ratepayer

S8

The Pied Piper

Jeremy Corbyn reminds me of the Pied Piper of Hamelin, luring our young people into disaster, namely promising no university tuition fees etc. Who will pay? Older people who have worked all their lives for a decent income which would have been taken from them in higher taxes.

Someone has to pay the piper, just remember that. Shame on you for voting for this shyster, who didn’t win anyway. If there is any justice in this world, he won’t ever win.

From a Labour voter

Who didn’t vote Labour – he didn’t fool me

Not so nice letters

There have been a few not so nice letters lately, particularly aimed at Susan Richardson. Her only crime was to tell the truth about the election and the EU.

Voting Brexit and wanting to control immigration does not mean you are a bigot or racist. While Jeremy Corbyn wandered around playing Mr Nice Guy and hugging all the women, Theresa May had to deal with terrorist attacks.

Young women were following Corbyn around looking like hysterical boy band fans. Now Labour is acting like they got the most votes and are pushing for demonstrations.

Worried pensioner

S8

This city is backward

Upon opening the star on Thursday two stories gave the city two negatives.

A writer from Lancashire pointed out that the city is a haven for vagrants I agree with him totally, don’t the powers that allegedly work in the town hall give a damn about the city? I think not.

The other article concerned the beer festival that has been in the city for five years. The organisers SIBA announced it would be not hosting the event next year in Sheffield but instead would be moving to Liverpool which has the perfect facilities, ease of travel, by road, train and air.

It just shows how backward this city has become. It’s time the idiots in the town hall showed they have got the ability to work for the city instead of worrying about putting protesters in court over the removal of trees, I think the word is prioritising – try it some time.

MD

S10