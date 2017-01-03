Letters: Hung council better for city

Michael Parker asks (Star, December 22 “who could replace Labour in power?” .

Labour might have a big majority on the council now but it won’t always be the case. With four parties on the council, it isn’t simply a case of choosing the least bad of the two big parties.

A hung council can mean better politics as it forces the parties to co-operate and compromise. For instance, no Boxing Day or New Year’s Day bus services operated before a Green budget deal with Labour when we held the balance of power in 2008.

The Green Party has a clear vision for governance that considers the long-term impact on the environment and community whenever decisions are made. But we also believe in political decision-making where the needs of the city are put above those of party power structures. The Green Party is working for a better Sheffield.

CounDouglas Johnson

Sheffield Green Party

Name and shame pubs

I read with great interest the letter from MD (Star, December 30) regarding their recent bad experience at a pub carvery.

I am sure that your readers are itching to know the name and location of this errant culinary establishment so that we do not make the same mistake as MD.

If diner satisfaction cannot be obtained at the time of eating, I suggest that the best way to get the pub to improve their food is to publicly name and shame them.

Responsible pub landlords should be asking themselves “why have I only eight other diners, where am I going wrong?” If the answer is poor food and customer service, if they have any good business sense they will endeavour to improve things, or the eight may become none.

In such a case the landlords have only themselves to blame.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield S5