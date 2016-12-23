Let them all resign

I’ve just had a brilliant idea, why don’t our Labour Councillors resign en masse and leave the running of the city to the university and the Chinese?

After all these seem to have more and more influence into what happens in the city, what with the never-ending building of luxury student apartments and the building of high-rise blocks.

For all those people on the housing waiting list it must be pretty sickening to travel through the city and see so many hoardings advertising luxury student apartments here, there and everywhere.

As for the Chinese they can leave our Central Library alone and instead convert the Town Hall into a luxury five-star hotel after the councillors have moved down to Page Hall where they can get a close-up view of their City of Sanctuary.

JD Arnold

S7