Let’s get cracking

Come on Theresa, you have had a nice holiday, so get cracking on a quick exit from the EU. Start triggering Article 50 without delay.

Show these vultures in Brussels that you mean business.

Tell them that the UK borders will be closed to all working immigrants and all refugees and asylum seekers will be deported as soon as the wars in the Middle East are ending.

If the EU then say the UK cannot trade with them, well so be it.

But don’t worry, they will soon come back to us, crawling for our trade.

