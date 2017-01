If you had said to me in the 50s and 60s that pubs would be closing down through lack of customers I wouldn’t have believed it. But here we are a number of years later and Sheffield is sadly near than damn it pub less.

Some would say it’s a good thing others say it’s a loss to the community, a place to meet and enjoy the company of others over a drink.

The halcyon days of pubs and working men’s clubs have gone.

“Time ladies and gentlemen please,” never rang more true.

EB Warris

by email