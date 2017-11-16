Just don’t complain when it has gone

Please don’t worry yourself about saving the old Town Hall. Sheffield Council will remove every bit of our building heritage in the pursuit of some obscure grant to build a modern shop or office block on its site.

Just look at our city centre, no effort is being made to retain fronts or even old streets so our children would see the history.

They have decimated our historic sites, from our steel industry and the places stainless steels were developed and our cutlery making industries come to that.

Most other cities run an entire tourist trade around their heritage, we struggle to find any now, other than the odd little examples tucked away somewhere.

The Sheffield castle is a great example, they build a modern fish and meat market on top of it destroying God knows what, now even that has been flattened in favour of some other grandiose scheme and though I hear they will try to save what is left of the castle, which I will not hold my breath for, is 40 years too late.

As you see other cities making the most of every square foot of archaeology that would add to their historic profiles as a tourist attraction, these places mean something to the people of Sheffield but we keep voting then back in to destroy another layer of our history.

Just don’t complain when it’s all gone, and you kids ask why?

RG

Sheffield