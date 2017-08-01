It’s time the public took back the streets

I fully agree with many of the comments made by your readers on anti-social behaviour by riders of vehicles such as trials bikes, mopeds etc, many of which have been stolen.

There is no doubt that the 101 service is now utterly unfit for use, especially where vehicle crime which needs a fast response is concerned.

We also know that the police struggle to find the resources to deal with these bikes.

As for senior officers saying the problem is reducing, then I would suggest that these officers clearly don’t get out much.

They should try walking around the estates in casual clothing on a weekend.

Even if you don’t see any of these bikes etc, you will certainly hear them at some point.

What I have noticed is that only one Sheffield MP has had the courage to stand up and do something about this problem.

Where are the rest of the Sheffield MPs? What are they doing to help deal with this issue?

Where are the councillors?

The public don’t need fine words or empty promises; they want action and positive results.

There is however, something that every person living in the areas being blighted by these riders need to consider.

Someone knows who these people are and exactly where they live, along with where their vehicle is kept. It may be next door, it may be down your street.

Sooner or later someone, probably an innocent child, or maybe one of your relatives, is going to be seriously injured or killed.

If you have not given that information to the powers that be, then you are just as responsible as the guilty rider.

Instead of phoning 101 contact your MP giving them as much detail as possible. Listen to their advice.

Even if people don’t live on the estates but visit or pass through them for work, how many of those people reading this have vehicles equipped with dash cameras?

If these are switched on then all someone has to do is note the time and street where the footage of these riders is recorded and contact the police to download the images.

Such information could save someone’s life by preventing an accident.

Every member of the public has a part to play in dealing with this problem.

It’s time the public took back the streets from the few lawless individuals who blight the city.

Mel Richardson

by email