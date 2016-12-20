It’s not about tree hugging

Sheffield has always been an industrial northern city, but we have always been incredibly proud of our green spaces – trees, parks etc.

In fact, Sheffield was known as the greenest city in Europe.

However, Amey, hand in hand with Sheffield City Council, are determined to take this title away from the people of Sheffield. 30,000 plus trees have already gone from our streets – Nether Edge, Totley, Rustlings Road and now Rivelin Valley Road at Malin Bridge – when will it stop?

This is not about tree hugging, this is about air pollution on a massive scale. Trees take in carbon dioxide and give out oxygen.

Sheffield already has a problem with air pollution and I believe Sheffield City Council are breaking all the rules in the book regarding this matter.

If Amey and Sheffield City Council are not stopped, asthma and other lung problems will be on the increase.

This is not just an environmental problem, it will in the near future become a very big health problem for our children and grandchildren.

So please help stop this insanity – it just does not make sense to tear down healthy, mature trees that do so much good for the quality of the air that we all breathe.

A concerned member of the public