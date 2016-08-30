It’s never too late

When I read of Theresa May wanting to introduce grammar schools it sends shudders through me.

I was one of those whose birthday was at the end of August and classed as not being 11 years old not going into secondary school.

I was almost 12 years when I went to the secondary school but having fallen on my knee was kept off school a few weeks.

Leaving school at 15 years I had just a couple of years and into work.

In my 60s I sat my GCSEs and gained a C which allowed me into University.

I would like to credit Sheffield University and its tutors for their help and encouragement that saw me gain my BA degree.

As they say it is never to late and you are never to old go for it. I am in my 70s.

Name & address supplied.

by email