It’s a mad mad world

Here’s a poem called ‘A mad mad world’ written in connection with the latest news about the pensioners who were arrested during the November 17, 2016 ‘Dawn Raid’ at rustlings Road.

It seems a very mad old world to me, full of such disparity

Two grannies are going to be prosecuted for trying to save a tree

After the ‘dawn raid’ there was a riot in another part of town

But no arrests and apparently no charges handed down

Yet two pensioners to be prosecuted under a Public Order Act?

A harsh decision to me and to many others, that’s a fact

The pensioners were shocked and shaken by the ‘dawn raid’

For those intent on punishment well, they’ve already paid!

I’d like to think this is merely a mistake, an error or a blip

When did the Public Order Act just become a lucky dip?

Isn’t a silver command usually used for a much larger case?

I guess a POA charge allows police and council to save face

Bemused

S11