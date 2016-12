A photo of one of the seven wreaths placed where each mature, healthy street tree was felled on Rustlings Road during a dawn raid on November 17, 2016.

The only tree marked for felling, but still remaining and being heavily guarded, is the one named after Star journalist Ellen Beardmore.

Tree campaigners were dreaming of a green Christmas – but it looks like it’s going to be a blue one.

Louise Wilcockson

by email