Mike Lawton continues his campaign against 20mph speed limits, resorting to incomplete or inaccurate arguments to make his case.

After his letter at the end of August on this subject I responded in a letter published early September which he seems to have clearly decided to ignore.

In today’s letter he calls arguments cited by both the Greens and the city council regarding reduction in pollution and road deaths as ‘fake facts’.

Sorry, Mike, I don’t know what your basis for this is, but as I said in my September letter there is substantial evidence in research papers which confirm both of these assertions.

I won’t repeat everything from my earlier letter but I pointed out that whie some pollutants do increase at lower speeds others actually decrease, with a reduction being the net effect at 20mph.

However, far more important to this argument is the evidence, (again cited in my last letter), from research in Wales that there would be a substantial decrease in road deaths and serious injury and the NHS in Wales would benefit to the tune of an annual saving in the region of £100 million. Extrapolating this figure suggests a potential saving to NHS England of around £1,700 million annually, based on population and percentage of current budget.

All of this information can be established through a little careful research on the internet.

All of it comes from reputable universities and/or researchers – none from any political organisation. None of it is ‘fake’!

Of course, the issue of implementing a 20mph speed limit is quite involved. Manchester intended to roll out 20mph limits across the city but halted the project due to the inevitable problem of policing it. A change in driver mentality is likely to take years, and, despite some correspondents suggesting that cameras would be nothing more than an easy source of income for the police/council (not true – they mostly produce very little net income or make a loss) these might offer a partial solution. However, installing sufficient cameras to bring about an attitude change would take years.

Eventually, I suspect that new technology will play a big part – but until then cameras and education would have to lead the way (and for those that continue to assert that cameras will make money the solution is simple – don’t break the law then you won’t get fined!)

We should support any effective measures to reduce death and injury on the road and a 20mph limit seems to be the way forward.

I have no political axe to grind, but have lost friends in car accidents who might still be alive, according to the official reports, if they’d been travelling just a little slower.

It’s too late for them – but it might not be for me or you!

Keith Elliott

High Green

Airport history

With recent work at the Airport in Hangar I, two wonderful art works have come to light.

I am recording the history of RAF Finningley and RAF Lindholme, so more information on the paintings would add another chapter to the Finningley station records.

The paintings are on the inside of the hangar doors which shows a skull and crossbones with a chequer pattern background and in an upstairs office you have a scene of a hawk bird with two hawk aircraft, one each side of the bird.

The Hawk Squadron at Finningley was No100 which was based at the station up to its closure.

The information I am looking for is:-

When where the paintings started and who painted them?

And any other information on the RAF bases would help in recording the history of both stations.

J Harris

Edlington, Doncaster, DN12

Supporting train strikes

I am in full support as a member of public for the train strikes to keep guards on the trains.

The main reason is due to an incident that happened to me last year in 2016.

I am a wheelchair user, being a paraplegic and I was on my way home on a train from Leeds to Doncaster when a guy was hiding in the toilet avoiding the guard because he did not have a ticket.

The guy was found by the guard and said he got on the train at Wakefield, when he got on at Leeds.

Then when he got caught I was waiting by the doors to get off at Doncaster, (in my wheelchair), when this same guy started giving me some really nasty verbal discrimination about my disability and why should I be on the train etc.

The train guard had to call for the police, (which luckily were on this train), he then was escorted off the next stop in Doncaster.

I was so pleased for the train guard to be there on the train, as this would have escalated into something really bad if it were not for him being there.

So as a disabled person, I am truly grateful for train guards, not only for them being on trains but in also assisting disabled people at stations getting ramps off/on as not all stations have the assistance. This needs to be highlighted more to encourage disabled people to travel more and for the workforce.

Colin Bacon

Doncaster

Apprentice bricklayers

I read in your letters column of Tuesday, October 31, a letter entitled, Famous Bricklayers, emailed by ‘Cuttsie’.

I took great interest in his remarks because I was an apprentice bricklayer trained in the steelworks of S Fox & Co Ltd at Stocksbridge and gained my qualifications at the Sheffield College on Pond Street and Salmon Pastures on Weedon Street, just off Attercliffe Road. I started my apprenticeship at the age of 16 in 1950 and went back to teach in Sheffield in 1964 until early retirement in 1988.

In the early, quieter days, we worked out of Salmon Pastures, but as time went on we got busier and moved to a new college at Shirecliffe. From needing two full-time staff and one part-timer, we needed seven members full-time.

I may be biased, but I agree with ‘Cuttsie’, there is no end of shapes, sizes, colours, textures, and qualities of bricks. They can be laid in a number of different patterns and decorative features and as he rightly points out, the right brick in the right situation will last forever.

The problem with brickwork is it’s labour intensive and there are a number of cheaper but inferior options available now, as seen on the Grenfell Tower in London recently.

The highlight of my time teaching was taking two apprentices down to the Building Exhibition at Olympia in London and then winning the brickwork competition against apprentices from London and elsewhere.

P Kenney

S36

I would have flushed him

Ian Brady is now dead and buried, cremated then ashes buried at sea.

It’s cost the taxpayer to arrange all this as he has no relatives to pay the costs. I don’t think he’s worth the expense, I would have flushed the ashes down the loo, job done.

Jayne Grayson

by email