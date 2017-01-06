I went to Specsavers

I always enjoy reading Retro but please, please, why do you have to include an old Star page which has very faint print on a dirty grey background?

I remember 1975 as though it were yesterday and the Star was never like that, otherwise nobody would have bought it.

The headlines can be made out but this only increases the urge to read the script, which is just beyond the capability of man.

And before anyone writes in with the overused comment: “You should have gone to spec savers”, too late, I got there before you.

Graham

by email