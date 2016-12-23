I know an ideal place

There is an ideal place in Sheffield to take in the library and the Graves Art Gallery, it is called Sheffield Town Hall!

Amey, the Chinese consortium and Sheffield University are now ruling the city.

As the council is now surplus to requirements the ideal place for them is the empty British Home Stores.

They will be at home among their people.

Sheffield City Council have donated £8 million to the university for safe walking spaces for the students.

Sheffield 10 can have no gritting lorries in bad weather, the students always come first in Sheffield.

Maureen Nugent Burrows

S10