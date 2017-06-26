Since the announcement by senior council officers a year or two ago that the site of Sheffield Castle was to be subject to archaeological and archive investigation the people of Sheffield’s appetite was whetted, (appropriate to use such terminology in a city still renowned worldwide for its metal working skills), to see and be involved in such a process taking place.

Since then the lack of tangible developments and widespread feedback has led to this appetite waning.

Expectations were aroused that have not yet been met.

This year, as I have written, Sheffield Heritage has been under more pressure than I can recollect since the madcap 1970s.

In Councillor Ian Saunders we have a designated Heritage Champion – with respect to Ian we need to see more of him out in the lists.

It is to be hoped he and his fellow councillors do not downplay the importance of the castle site by taking the view that there isn’t much remaining of Sheffield Castle.

That’s negative, especially when we are asked to visualise Sheffield as being up there with Lisbon and Geneva as emerging Europe short-break destinations.

As to archival research the University of Sheffield – an essential and welcome partner in this project, is putting together a comprehensive scrutiny of sources to which some of us are contributing and which by association underlines the importance of Carbrook Hall as a rare and irreplaceable piece of heritage.

Finally, one of the themes of the Sheffield Heritage Fair in September is the castle and its site.

I hope I have honed jaded appetites.

Thoughts are as usual my own.

Ron Clayton

S6