Speaking to a woman I know vaguely I asked when her kids were back at school.

“Wednesday,” she said. “Same as my son,” I said.

“But I’m not sending them until Monday,” she said. “We have loads of DVDs to watch, plenty of chocolate to eat. It’s family time, can’t see the point for three days.”

She can’t see the point– it’s only three days of valuable education missed.

I really cannot work some people out.

Jayne Grayson