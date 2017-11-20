Sheffield council should be ashamed of themselves, cutting down trees and taking people to account, when they can’t even make a half-decent job of the pavements without trees.

The bodged job they have made of the stone flags on Morley Street, Walkley, is an absolute disgrace, filling the holes and cracks with poor quality sand and cement and grinding away the edges of raised flags leaving the pavement a complete eyesore and doing nothing to make it less dangerous to pedestrians.

They are completely clueless without the will or the skill to do a good job. It is a first-class example of how to do a job badly.

The Morley Street residents

by email

Where were you all?

I am an enthusiastic amateur double bass player in Grimsby who plays in several orchestras locally and regionally.

On Saturday, November 11, I had the honour and privilege to play the double bass with the Sheffield Philharmonic for the first time.

The concert included the monumental Bruckner Symphony no 7 which was quite astounding.

The orchestra is big, (strings numbered 19 violins, six violas, 10 cellos and six double basses), there were even the required Wagner tubas present and the standard for an amateur orchestra was near professional. Bruckner’s Symphony no 7 is almost the last word in powerful symphonic writing with blocks of sound that take one’s breath away.

So I have to ask the good people of Sheffield, where were you all on Saturday night?

Was ‘Strictly’ really more important than a magnificent performance of Bruckner Seven?

It was disappointing to see quite a few vacant seats in the hall, I would have expected queues all the way down Norfolk Street as people waited patiently to get into Victoria Hall.

All I can say is that you’ve missed a cracking performance and I urge all music lovers to go to future concerts by the Sheffield Philharmonic.

Andrew Marshall

High Street, Waltham, Grimsby

Spinning web of intrigue

In your scuttle to spin a story of tiny tarantuloid terror likely to create creepy-crawly carnage, you mistakenly refer to spiders as “insects”.

This flies in the face of the facts.

It’s a bugbear of mine, so I’m biting back.

Your credibility hangs by a thread, so avoid a sting in the tail and print a correction.

J Robin Hughes

Worrall, Sheffield, S35

Ordeal for folk visiting

Getting to the A&E at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield has become an ordeal for the folk visiting on foot from the Fir Vale entrance.

A steep hill awaits you and by the time you get there puffing and panting you are in need of an oxygen mask.

The internal transport rarely turns up, so it leaves one with no alternative but to walk or should that be struggle up the hill.

EB Warris

by email

Keith a real gentleman

A real gentleman, Keith was a family friend from our business days in Mexborough and a descendant of Barrons Glassworks.

At the launch of my Lost Theatres book in 1978 he came to Sheffield especially to promote it.

I was also involved with Keith in the early fund raising days to save the Lyceum Theatre.

A fine actor who will be missed.

Bryen Hillerby

by email

Mousehole Forge

They tell me that Mousehole Forge is up for sale.

Mousehole is tucked away in a secluded little corner of the Rivelin Valley and is one of the lesser known surviving pockets of Sheffield’s industrial archaelogy/history.

Its anvils are collectors’ items in the USA and elsewhere.

Some years ago I reviewed a book by Richard A Postman from Michigan chronicling the history and regeneration of the remaining Mousehole buildings.

The book was written in conjunction with the late John Hatfield and his wife Julia.

John and Julia had written the seminal work on Thomas Boulsover-the pioneer of Old Sheffield Plate.

I understand Julia now lives in Cyprus with her family.

The Forge has some interesting relics somewhat exposed to the elements, including the 1826 datestone of Upper Owlerton Forge which John and I rescued many years ago.

An original Mousehole anvil was sadly stolen from the site some years ago.

At one time the Forge was open to the public for charitable functions.

One wonders what the future holds for Mousehole, sentiments likely to be shared across the Atlantic.

The Armitages of Mousehole Forge are buried in Loxley Church.

Ron Clayton

Malin Bridge, S6

Sprinkler systems

It will be interesting to see if our Chancellor will include in his forthcoming budget proper funding for sprinklers to be installed in every tower block in the United Kingdom after the Grenfell Tower disaster in which 71 people lost their lives.

Six months on from that terrible disaster we still hear that hundreds who did manage to survive are still living a life of disruption.

The London Fire Brigade has repeatedly made calls for sprinklers to be installed in high-rise flats, claiming that this is the most effective and efficient way of tackling fires in these type of buildings.

However, ministers in our government have so far refused to give councils the money that is required in order that they can make these places safer.

In 2014, proposals to enforce sprinklers were quashed , in case property developers were scared away from having to provide life-saving measures by law.

Just a year earlier in 2013, two coroners’ reports into high-rise fires at Lakanal House and Shirley Towers recommended that sprinklers be fitted in social housing blocks and other research indicated that this sort of action contain fires in 99 per cent of cases.

People living in this type of accommodation want an assurance that action will be taken to ensure that they are safe in their own homes.

Our government are passing the buck to local councils who have lost around 40 per cent of their funding with many struggling to retain essential public services.

The people who have to live in these flats are a worried about the safety in their own home and most of us share their concerns.

I urge our Chancellor to act in his November budget.

The cost not to do so just doesn’t bear thinking about.

John Yale

High Green