Help turn children’s lives around

Barnardo’s, the UK’s leading children’s charity, is asking people in Sheffield to come and volunteer in our friendly shops to help raise vital funds for disadvantaged children.

Our shops are a crucial source of the funding that we need to run services for the UK’s most vulnerable children, young people and families.

Volunteers are the backbone of those shops and we would not be able to do what we do without them.

We know there will be people in Sheffield who are perhaps between jobs at the moment, or are students or are retired, who are keen to make a difference and keep their skills sharp.

Volunteering with Barnardo’s is also a great way to make new friends.

It doesn’t have to be full time – we can be flexible and you would be fully trained.

We have very friendly small teams in each of ours shops in Dronfield, Middleswood Road in Hillsborough, Abbeydale Road, Bradfield Road, Halifax Road Retail Park in Wadsley, Crookes, Birley Road and the Parkside Shopping Centre in Killamarsh.

If you can help volunteering with Barnardo’s in any of these areas, please contact karen.tasker@barnardos.org.uk in Sheffield or go to our website www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering.

I would also like to thank all of our existing volunteers in Sheffield who have supported young people so well – their contribution is invaluable, we simply couldn’t exist without their support.

Nigel Phillips

Barnardo’s Area Business Manager