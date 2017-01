I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and helpers at Weston Park Hospital and the Hallamshire Cancer Care where my mum was treated.

My mum, Pauline Ann Dunbar, sadly lost her battle on January 4, 2017,.

The staff tried their best and we know that mum loved the doctors and nurse and would like us to let them know it. So thank you and God bless the NHS, who made our mum as comfortable as possible in her final hours.

Michael Brian and family

by email