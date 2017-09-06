Give power to control quality of bus services

Passengers are rightly angry about the cuts to the bus services they rely on to conduct their lives (Anger at Bus Cuts, Star September 4).

This is another twist in the downward spiral of quality of service we are suffering in South Yorkshire.

Over the last five years we’ve had timetable cuts, price increases, amalgamation of routes to save money.

All of these things result in fewer people using the buses which in turn make more routes less profitable and so the bus companies have to bring in more ‘changes’, as they euphemistically call them.

With the 1985 Transport Act, the Thatcher government took provision of bus services out of public control to allow private companies to run services for profit. This was the case throughout the country except for London, where Transport For London kept and still keeps the powers to organise public transport.

Since 1985, use of public transport has doubled in London whereas in South Yorkshire along with all the other regions in the UK, use of buses has halved.

The difference in quality of service between London and the regions, including South Yorkshire is stark: London has the Oyster card which simplifies fares, allows free travel on a second bus and speeds up departure because drivers don’t have to take cash.

They have route announcements on the buses, genuine GPS monitoring so passengers know for real when the next bus is due, more hybrid vehicles, few cuts in services and the buses are packed because they are the best way of getting from A to B.

We desperately need a government that will give SYPTE and all local transport authorities the power to control the quality of their services.

Otherwise, we continue in the downward spiral of less bus provision, more private vehicle use, more traffic jams, frustrated drivers and more illness and premature death caused by the nitrogen dioxide and particulates given off by traffic.

Roy Morris

Frustrated bus user