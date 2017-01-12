Gangster’ shot by police

Another ‘lovely boy’ and suspected drug baron and gangster Yassar Yaqub, 28, died after police surrounded his Audi during a pre-planned operation on a slip road near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire 0n Monday evening.

Three bullets were fired through the car’s windscreen, with Yaqub, of Huddersfield, dying at the scene.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) were immediately informed and are investigating the incident.

An illegal firearm was found in the vehicle but the local Asian community have said the police “had it in” for the father of two, really?

These people are always, we are told, ‘good boys’.

Remember the Krays?

They were also ‘good boys’, especially to their mother Violet.

The moral of this story is “If you don’t want to be shot, do not carry a gun”.

Terry Palmer

Hoyland, Barnsley, S74