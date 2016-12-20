One thing that I think is important is that citizens should be encouraging the council to plant highway trees in areas that currently don’t have them.

We are rightly proud of the large number of highway trees in Nether Edge and Ranmoor and elsewhere in the South West of our city but wouldn’t it be great if the rest of the city was as green?

I really think if Parson Cross or Darnall or Arbourthorne and everywhere was as ‘green’ then we would benefit not just in terms of the visual environment but in terms of the health and well being of the residents and those travelling through the area.

Within the draft strategy I can’t find any mention of increasing the highway trees into less favoured areas.

Let’s turn Sheffield from grey to green.

