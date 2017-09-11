Foster carers urgently needed

Barnardo’s supporters along with former TOWIE stars Debbie Douglas and daughter Lydia Bright are backing an urgent appeal for more foster carers to look after vulnerable teenagers in Sheffield.

The call comes as a YouGov poll for children’s charity Barnardo’s has highlighted what can help teenagers in Sheffield feel safe, loved and cared for.

When teenagers in Sheffield were asked how parents and carers should support a teenager, nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) said they should listen to them, spend quality time with them (87 per cent) and praise them when they do something well (79 per cent).

There are almost 50,000 teenagers in care in the UK – around 60 per cent of the total number of looked-after children. But despite estimates that a child goes into care every 20 minutes in the UK, there are not enough foster carers to look after them.

Debbie who has fostered 250 children and teenagers over the past 25 years, her daughter Lydia and teenage foster daughter Ellie are fronting Barnardo’s campaign for more foster carers.

Debbie said: “Being a teenager is hard at the best of times and being a teenager in care can be even harder. Having a stable, happy, loving home where you can relax and be yourself while knowing you are genuinely cared for is so important. Every teenager deserves this opportunity.

“It’s so important to show you care, whether that’s asking them about their day, or giving them praise when they’ve done something well. As a family we’re so pleased we’ve been able to give this support to young people like Ellie, who has been part of our family for 11 years.”

Debbie added: “It’s not always easy being a foster carer but being able to have such a positive impact on the lives of so many youngsters is wonderful.

“Becoming a foster carer was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made and I’d urge people to get in touch with Barnardo’s if they want to find out more about becoming one too.”

Lydia who enjoyed a happy childhood growing up with her foster siblings said: “All teenagers have worries growing up, whether it’s about how popular you are, the way you look, or struggling with school. That’s why it’s so important to have people who care to talk things through.”

Foster daughter Ellie, 18, said: “Being part of Debbie and Lydia’s family has made such a positive difference to my life. Just having someone there for you when you get home from school, someone to listen to you, or give you a hug when you need it can make such a difference.”

In terms of life skills, 63 per cent of all those surveyed in Sheffield said they learned how to clean their house from their parent/carer, while more than half (59 per cent) learned how to clean their clothes and being taught how to save money (50 per cent).

Ellie said: “I’ve learned how to do so many practical things like doing the washing and paying bills which will help me now I’m going to be living more independently.

“It’s important teenagers have this support; knowing your foster carer and family is there for you when you need them means everything.”

To enquire about fostering visit Barnardo’s website at www.barnardos.org.uk/fostering

