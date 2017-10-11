Fond memories in a small world

I was 10 years old, (I am now 69), and a pupil at St Mary’s C of E School, Walkley when Mr Dore came briefly into my life. He came into the school like a breath of fresh air.

Compared to the old school of rapped legs and canings, Mr Dore was enthusiastic and encouraging of all his pupils. My sister particularly went from the bottom of her previous class to near the top of Mr Dore’s.

When the results of my 11 plus came to the school I was ill in bed and Mr Dore walked up the steep road to inform me and my parents that I had passed for King Edwards.

Mr Dore has remained my favourite teacher despite having moved through King Edwards and Manchester University and whenever the internet security question arises ‘Who was your favourite teacher’ I always put Mr Dore. I opened the Sheffield Telegraph last Friday morning to discover that Mr Dore, much loved retired head teacher, had died at the age of 89 and felt that I had to pay my respects at the service at Hutcliffe Wood. I discovered that Mr Dore was well loved family man, had enjoyed walking with his retired colleagues and was a much respected home wine maker. I, regrettably, never met Mr Dore again in later life but had sometimes put his name into Google with no valid results. Talking to his daughter, Kate, I found to my surprise that Sheffield being the small world that it is, Mr Dore had lived on our road for nine years prior to us and in later life moved back to the flats on our road for several years - no more than 100 yards from our house. I also found two of my wife’s best friends at the funeral they having being teachers under Mr Dore’s headship at Athelstan Middle School and I also discovered that one of his favourite carers when the onset of Alzheimers started to rear it’s head was my namesake - John Scholey - morris dancer like me and also a friend. Small world in deed and fond memories. RIP Mr Dore - good man and great teacher.

John Scholey

Clifford Road, S11