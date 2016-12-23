Felled Row is all I can think

Here’s a letter in response to S Miller’s letter of December 19 entitled “Should it be renamed?”

The writer asks whether Rustlings Road should be renamed following the tree felling. Sadly I can only think of Felled Row.

I was going to spruce up for Christmas time but I had a bereavement of seven limes and this has turned me into a complete weeping willow.

I know we all turn to ash in the end as we become elders but the lime massacre was a holly mess.

A ruined Christmas tree for me and all of Rustlings Road.

My first reaction to the massacre was that someone ought to be given the birch but being a non-violent person I’ll just wish yew all a merry Christmas.

JW

Greystones, SORT Supporter