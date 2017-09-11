As I read the article about extra time in prison, I read on and think, bloody do-gooders again.

The Howard League criticise the draconian method of lengthening a sentence if a prisoner misbehaves while already in prison.

Tough luck, keep your nose clean, do right instead of wrong and you won’t be in that predicament.

I’m sickened by these do – gooders.

John Moore

by email

Teach cats manners

Joy Foulstone’s mentioned “the need to go back to school” in her letter about cats.

I wish someone would teach the cat who uses my slate path down one side of the house and the front lawn better manners. The smell is awful in summer.

If the cat found somewhere else and buried all the debris we would not have a problem. Also cats spend a lot of time in other people’s garden, not their own.

M Cooper

S35

Time to fell the triffids?

In reply to Mick Sapeal’s letter entitled ‘Overnight invasion?’, (Letters, September 6), in reply to mine of September 1.

Far from ‘travelling in outer space’, unfortunately I’m well aware just how long ‘the triffid’ lamp posts have been in place and I wrote in when they first appeared.

I’ve have been unhappy with them ever since and decided to write my recent letter after seeing the Star’s photograph, which again reminded me just how incongruous they look near older buildings.

With a bit of luck Amey will fell them as part of the Streets Ahead PFI contract and replace them with something more appropriate. And a few extra trees in the area wouldn’t go amiss too.

Janet Wilcockson

S11

Shopping for trainers

I don’t like shopping in Sports Direct at all but if the kids are needing trainers you usually have to head there.

I hate walking in the store, you are treated like a shoplifter before you have even started browsing the aisles.

If the stories in the media are to be believed it’s not a nice company to work for.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Best -kept secret

I’d allus considered meself to be an irritating smart ass, a slightly superior know-it-all and a bit gobby, if you know what I mean. I never realised just how deluded I really was.

It was on a warm summer’s evening a few years back that I interrupted my rail journey from Donny’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park back to Sheffield to stop off at the former mining town of Conisbrough.

This was a place about which, to my shame, I knew absolutely nowt except, that is, of the castle I’d tantalisingly glimpsed from afar through train windows on previous trips.

On that occasion, the castle was closed to visitors, but a few weeks later I made a return visit.

Impressive or what? And all less than a 25-minute train journey from Sheffield.

The view from the top of the tower (the keep) is something else and, as is a photographer’s dream.

And there’s more than a good dollop of social history. Arranged marriages. Extra-marital you-know-whats, divorces and kidnappings, not to mention the occasional murder or two. This is Emmerdale, but hundreds of years ago!

If these castle walls could only talk – then again, it’s probably best they can’t.

When I mentioned to an English Heritage guy at their impressive visitor centre that I was embarrassed that I knew nothing at all about the castle (I do now, though), he said it was Yorkshire’s best-kept secret.

And that’s such a shame. Everbody in South Yorkshire needs to shout about it.

I also believe that every single South Yorkshire primary school, and beyond, should include at least one term-time visit to Conisbrough castle in its curriculum.

This is a time-travelling experience they’ll never get in Doctor Who.

So let them reach out and embrace the past. Their past.

There’s almost 1,000 years of Yorkshire history here. It’s in our DNA.

H Dakin,

Chase Road, S6

Spreading the message

On a visit to the north west City of Manchester and taking in the delights of Piccadilly in the centre of this magnificent metropolis I struck up a conversation with a bus driver on his break.

I told him I was from that great city of Sheffield and was on a flying visit to Manchester, and to my surprise he said he had never been to Sheffield and was not quite sure where it was.

I was flabbergasted and told him it was the capital of South Yorkshire and a leading light in the financial and business world with a great set of natives.

He said that he would take a visit with his family, sooner than later.

EB Warris

by email

It’s only a fairy tale

I was deeply moved by G Stubbs’ sad fairy tale about the two little girls and the greedy giant who came to gobble up their favourite tree, (Your View, September 6).

I especially liked the bit about them offering the evil giant a painting of their special tree as tribute to try to appease him, only for him to toss their beautiful picture into the street.

We can see it’s only a fairy tale because in the real world the giant would have been immediately issued with a fixed penalty ticket by the Council’s Environmental Enforcement Team for littering the street.

Or are wicked giants exempt from such indignities in fairy land?

I cannot imagine where the author found their inspiration for such a heart-rending tale.

Gary Crosby

by email

Fracking poem

If our fracking friends in North Yorkshire cause too much of a fuss

I expect they’ll receive a ‘Trespass Injunction’ similar to the one for us

If they’re arrested, they will be restricted too, with an outcome much the same

Whatever happened to our right to peaceful protest when we really need to complain?

Our Councillors say peaceful protests at a distance are supposedly OK for me and you

But we must not go too near or trespass, but of course that’s their Catch-22.

JW

S11