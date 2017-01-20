The Yorkshire Post – your bosses – are wetting themselves with excitement at the thought of an all-Yorkshire mayor. Disastrous for Sheffield – we are in Yorkshire but chuffin’ well not of Yorkshire.

Just as Greater Manchester’s influence covers parts of Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Cheshire and Lancashire, so Sheffield’s influence covers parts of Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

What if a Yorkshire mayor puts a stop on our progress in industry etc – eg stops fracking for cheap power for our arc furnaces and puts Leeds-Bradford airport before Doncaster-Sheffield Airport?

Don Alexander

by email