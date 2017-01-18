Did you belong to any scooter clubs?

Back in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s Sheffield and Yorkshire played host to a number of scooter clubs; among them the Sheffield Lambretta Club (The Cutlers), Sheffield Vespa Club, Sheffield Scooter Club and the Rotherham Lambretta Club (The Saints).

Did you belong to any of these clubs or any other clubs?

If you owned a scooter, (of any make or model), during this time then I would like you to help with a book that I am writing on scooter life in Britain between 1950-1975.

If you have memories of taking part in club events, national events, even foreign trips, then I would like to know. Do you have any photographs or memorabilia that you could share or maybe you even still own your scooter.

If you can help then please get in touch, either via email to scootermemories@hotmail.com or via post to: Pete Davies, 95 Grove Road, Blaby, Leicester, LE8 4DH.

Pete Davies

by email