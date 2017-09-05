David Clarke’s recent spread regarding Sheffield’s underground tunnels made fascinating reading.

Together with the Star and Telegraph’s widespread coverage of the heritage of this city it reminds me of various articles in the Sheffield press in the late 1920s and 30s.

It’s hard in this city, even with its LED lighting but with its multiplicity of illuminated ‘Open’ shop signs and soaring soulless apartments, to visualise the numerous links between Sheffield history, its early archaeology and folklore.

We seem to have lost the late 19th century links and insight established by such as Leader and Addy due to Sheffield’s urge to tear down the past and the bombing of WW2.

Of course we haven’t got the rich heritage of caves and passages of Nottingham, until fairly recently disregarded by Nottingham Council, which says much about local authorities or the enigmatic structures of Manchester and Liverpool.

Nevertheless in the excellent artwork in the Cholera Memorial grounds, brilliantly refreshed by the council – referring to Spring Heeled Jack, the pagan symbolism of the 15th century of the roof of the Shrewsbury Chapel and the opening up of the culverts of Sheffield’s rivers there are traces of a Sheffield which has no need of spurious history and ghost fiction which wasted the potential of Carbrook Hall, currently being used as a car park.

Of course we missed out long ago on Robin of Loxley.

Dare I say it – tunnel vision in Sheffield?

Ron Clayton

S6