Criminal damage

I hope the football thug coming out of the Sheffield Wednesday match on January 2, is happy with his actions.

I had worked all day on bank holiday Monday to get extra much needed money, but it has ended up costing me more than if I had stayed at home.

I was driving home as the match was turning out.

As always, the fans were all over the dual carriageway stopping cars from moving when this yob whacked my car mirror smashing it completely off.

There were no police in sight and nothing I could do. It was so scary, he obviously targeted a woman driving on her own.

I hope one day this happens to the yob and he will see how upsetting his actions were and gets what’s coming to him.

One day someone is going to get hurt in this unorganised chaos.

Jill

S35

I travel home and away with the Owls and spend a lot of money. Barry Bannan is spot on when he says that if players are unable to play two games in three days they shouldn’t be in football.

This league has been Saturday/Tuesday for 20 years. If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen.

John Vintin