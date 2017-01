Walking on Fargate I saw a coat in a window which was just what I need.

I went in, looked on the rails, but could only find only minuscule sizes.

I asked the assistant, have you got this coat in a size 14?

No, I was not speaking a foreign language, just asking if the shop stocked it in this size.

No, not this style, it stops at size 12 she said.

I was never in fashion but now it looks like I will have to shop at Decathlon.

They do a great range of tents in all sizes.

Jayne Grayson

by email