City centre is just not worth the effort

The Council Planning Committee has not got a clue as to how we citizens can get to The Moor.

People living in Malin Bridge, Middlewood, Hillsborough, and Langsett Road, can get Supertram.

They then have a choice of getting off at either Glossop Road Baths, then walking down Fitzwilliam Street, or continuing onto City Hall, then making their way down Cambridge Street – either way they have to cross a busy street.

Similarly, people living in Halfway, Herdings Park, Gleadless, Manor, and Park Grange, have the same choice but in the other direction.

I have no idea how people living in other areas of Sheffield get to the city centre, but I have three choices. I can catch the local service which takes about one hour and 45 minutes to get to the Peace Gardens, or I can catch the Barnsley to Sheffield bus and be in Pond Street bus station in 45 minutes, or catch the train and be at Midland Station in 20 minutes.

I would then have to climb up Howard Street and come to Arundel Gate, and find it is too dangerous to try to get to The Moor, so I turn round and go back home.

I am sure that many people feel the same about shopping in the city centre, that it is not worth the effort, especially those that have easy access to Supertram and can get to Meadowhall.

Ron Hardy

Glenwood Crescent, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35